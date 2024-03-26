NUC Addresses Underenrollment in Nigeria's 149 Private Universities, Advocates Curriculum Reform

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has raised concerns over the underenrollment issue facing Nigeria's 149 private universities, with less than 10% of over two million university students opting for private institutions. During a workshop organized by the British Council on Enhancing Curriculum and Pedagogical Approaches in Nigerian Universities, Acting Executive Secretary Chris Maiyaki emphasized the crucial need for continuous curriculum reform to ensure universities can keep pace with the rapidly evolving global landscape.

Challenges of Curriculum Reform

In his address, Maiyaki highlighted the various challenges impeding the effective implementation of curriculum reforms within Nigerian universities. He stressed that while the development of the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) was a step in the right direction, actualizing these reforms has been hampered by implementation hurdles. The workshop, he noted, was timely in addressing these issues by focusing on innovative teaching strategies and the integration of employability skills into the curriculum.

Collaboration and Continuous Improvement

Maiyaki called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders, including academic experts, government bodies, professional organizations, and the private sector, to facilitate the reform process. He underscored the importance of equipping academic staff with the requisite skills for effective curriculum deployment, which is essential for adapting to the demands of a fast-changing world. The partnership between the NUC and the British Council was highlighted as a significant step towards achieving these goals.

Implications and Future Directions

The underenrollment in private universities and the challenges of curriculum reform in Nigeria point to a broader issue concerning the adaptability and relevance of higher education in meeting contemporary societal and economic needs. Maiyaki's emphasis on continuous reform and stakeholder collaboration reflects an understanding that education must evolve continually to prepare graduates for the complexities of the modern world. The ongoing efforts by the NUC and its partners could serve as a model for educational reform, not only in Nigeria but across the African continent.