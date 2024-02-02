NSF Awards $300,000 Grant for Enhancing EV Traction Inverters through Ga2O3 Technology

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has granted a $300,000 award to Xiaoqing Song, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas, to bolster his research on refining the capabilities of traction inverters in electric vehicles (EVs) through gallium oxide (Ga2O3) technology. The project, which aims to bring together Ga2O3 packaged power modules, seeks to enhance power density and the range of operation temperatures, making traction inverters smaller, lighter, and more efficient.

Revolutionizing Traction Inverters

At the heart of the electric vehicle lies the traction inverter, a critical component that morphs DC power into AC power for electric motors. The research led by Song aims to address the low thermal conductivity of Ga2O3. The team is developing advanced packaging techniques that will facilitate efficient heat removal and enable high-temperature operation, transforming the functionality of these integral components.

Collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory

The University of Arkansas and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) will collaborate on this project, contributing to the design and development of a high-density, high-temperature traction inverter for automotive applications. This partnership is expected to cement a long-term relationship that will further research in ultra-wide-bandgap power semiconductor devices. The potential applications of this research could extend beyond automotive and touch power grids, data centers, renewable energy, and defense sector.

Impact on Power Converters and STEM Education

Successful results from the research could shed light on Ga2O3 device modeling, packaging, and applications in power converters, thereby fostering transport electrification and facilitating the deployment of Ga2O3 in challenging environments. In addition to its technological impacts, the project also aims to foster the education and development of the next generation workforce in STEM fields. It encourages participation from under-represented groups and aims to enhance hands-on lab experiences, making a broader impact on society.