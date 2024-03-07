Nottingham Mum Criticizes School for Delaying Daughter's ADHD Diagnosis Amid GCSEs

Naz Hussain from Bakersfield has publicly criticized Nottingham Academy for its role in the delayed diagnosis of her daughter's attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a situation that compounds the challenges her daughter faces as she prepares for her GCSE exams. Hussain's distress stems from the school's recent revelation of the suspected condition, despite her daughter's long-standing struggles and previous diagnosis of dyscalculia. This delay, according to Hussain, has left her daughter without the necessary support during a critical time in her education.

Years of Overlooked Symptoms

The journey to identifying the 16-year-old's needs has been fraught with missed opportunities and frustrations. Hussain recounted how, despite her own concerns and the school's late suspicion of ADHD, the formal process for diagnosis and support has been mishandled. The loss of crucial paperwork by the school has further delayed the establishment of an education, health, and care plan, leaving the student in a precarious position as she approaches her GCSEs.

Seeking Solutions Outside the System

In an attempt to mitigate the impact of these delays, Hussain has taken matters into her own hands by hiring a private tutor. However, the financial burden of these sessions, combined with the school's inability to provide additional support, underscores the challenges faced by families navigating the educational system's handling of neurodevelopmental disorders. Hussain's efforts highlight the lengths to which parents must go to secure the assistance their children need.

A Call for Change

The situation raises significant concerns about the support systems in place for students with ADHD and similar conditions. Despite the Academy's statement of commitment to an inclusive environment, Hussain's experience suggests a need for more proactive measures to identify and support students with additional needs. As the family looks toward the future, with aspirations of a career in teaching for Hussain's daughter, the importance of timely diagnosis and support becomes ever more apparent.

This case serves as a poignant reminder of the critical role schools play in the early identification and support of students with neurodevelopmental disorders. As Hussain advocates for her daughter, her story emphasizes the need for systemic changes to ensure no student's potential is overlooked due to delayed diagnosis or insufficient support.