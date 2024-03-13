Notre Dame and St. John’s High Triumph in UOG's 15th Chemistry Titration Contest

Guam's brightest high school students showcased their scientific prowess at the 15th annual University of Guam Chemistry Titration Competition, held during UOG’s Charter Day celebrations. The event, a testament to the island's commitment to STEM education, saw participants from Notre Dame, St. John’s, Father Dueñas, and Okkodo high schools clinching top honors amidst fierce competition.

Empowering Future Scientists

Hosted by the UOG College of Natural and Applied Sciences, the competition brought together 28 students across seven high schools, challenging them to demonstrate exceptional laboratory skills through titration – a fundamental chemical analysis technique.

This year’s contest not only highlighted the students' technical abilities but also underscored the critical thinking and precision required in STEM fields. Notable winners included Timothy Gumataotao of Notre Dame High School and Kaori Updegrove of St. John’s School, who excelled both individually and as part of their teams.

Spotlight on STEM Careers

The competition served as a platform for aspiring scientists, with participants expressing their passion for chemistry and their aspirations for future careers in biochemistry, pharmacy, and research. The event's success stories, like Allen Marc Soriano—a past winner now flourishing as a licensed pharmacist—illustrate the tangible career paths accessible through dedication to STEM education. UOG's continuous expansion of its programs in chemistry, engineering, and forensic sciences further highlights the university's role in preparing the next generation of problem-solvers and innovators.

Building a Community of Learners

Beyond the competition, the University of Guam fosters a nurturing environment for STEM students through initiatives like the Math Tutor Lab and partnerships with industry leaders. These efforts are aimed at not just academic excellence but also at preparing students for the dynamic challenges of global STEM fields. The annual Chemistry Titration Competition, therefore, is more than a contest; it's a celebration of the potential embodied by Guam's youth and a preview of their contributions to a world in dire need of scientific insight and innovation.

As the winners of this year’s competition embark on their journeys toward careers in science and technology, their achievements serve as an inspiration to their peers and a beacon of hope for the future of STEM on Guam and beyond. The University of Guam’s commitment to fostering excellence in science education ensures that the island remains at the forefront of producing skilled professionals ready to tackle the world’s most pressing problems.