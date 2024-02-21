Northwest State Community College Welcomes New Leadership Amid Financial Adjustments

It was an atmosphere of gratitude mixed with anticipation in the boardroom of Northwest State Community College (NSCC) in Archbold, Ohio, as the Board of Trustees convened for a pivotal session on February 16. This gathering wasn't just another item on the calendar; it marked a significant transition in leadership and set a new fiscal direction for the institution.

A New Era of Leadership

The session opened with a moment of acknowledgment for the outgoing Chair and Vice Chair, Scott Mull and Lisa McClure. Their leadership, characterized by dedication and strategic foresight, had steered NSCC through challenging waters. As plaques were presented in their honor, the room was imbued with a sense of respect and gratitude. Yet, the primary agenda of the day was the election of new officers who would lead the board through the 2024-2025 term. Sandra Barber, representing Fulton County with a reputation for her incisive analytical skills and community involvement, was elected as Chair. Alongside her, Katrina DeGroff, also from Fulton County, known for her innovative approaches to education and governance, assumed the role of Vice Chair. Completing the new leadership trio, Mickey Schwarzbek from Defiance County, with his wealth of experience in fiscal management, was elected as Second Vice Chair.

Steering Towards Financial Stability

Amidst the leadership transition, the board faced the critical task of approving a revised budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. With a total of $35,898,289, this new budget reflected a net adjustment of approximately -$1.8 million, a decision not made lightly. The revised budget, embodying both caution and optimism, aims to align the college's resources with its strategic priorities, ensuring that NSCC remains a beacon of affordable, quality education in northwest Ohio. Additionally, Sandra Barber and John Bridenbaugh were appointed as Delegate and Alternate to the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) governing board, a move signaling NSCC's commitment to playing a pivotal role in the statewide community college landscape.

Looking Ahead: Policies and Plans

The board's actions extended beyond leadership elections and budget adjustments. Setting regular meeting dates from April 2024 through February 2025, they laid the groundwork for a year of proactive governance. Moreover, the approval of various personnel promotions and employments underscored the board's commitment to attracting and retaining top talent. In a move directly impacting the student body, the board approved student fees for the 2024-2025 academic year, along with updated facility room rental fees effective March 1, 2024. These decisions, critical to the operational and educational fabric of NSCC, reflect a strategic balancing act between maintaining financial health and ensuring accessibility to education.

As the session adjourned, the sense of a new beginning was palpable. With fresh leadership at the helm and a clear-eyed focus on financial and operational stability, Northwest State Community College stands on the brink of an exciting chapter. The road ahead will undoubtedly present challenges, but with a board united in vision and purpose, NSCC is poised to continue its legacy of empowering students and serving the community.