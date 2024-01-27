Northern Ireland's New Common Transfer Test: A Shift in the Education Landscape

In a remarkable turn of events, around 14,000 children in Northern Ireland have received their results from the newly implemented common transfer test. This test marks a significant shift in the post-primary transfer system, being the most substantial change since the abolition of the 11 Plus in 2008. Results from the test, held in a single format for the first time, will be used by over 60 schools to decide admissions for their upcoming Year 8 cohort.

New Era of School Admissions

Administrated by the Schools Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG), the common transfer test has streamlined the previously complex system. Where students once faced potentially five assessments, they now sit just two exams. In a further advancement, the results were made available online for the first time, marking a step towards greater accessibility and efficiency. The new system, however, has not put to rest the ongoing debate about academic selection at the age of 11, with many still calling for comprehensive reform in the education system.

Understanding the System

The results are based on the Total Standardised Age Score (TSAS) and the Band. These are the criteria that SEAG schools will use within their Year 8 Admissions Criteria. Parents can apply for a place at their chosen school via the EA admissions portal, which will be open from noon on Tuesday until noon on Thursday, February 22. The results of the admission will be released on Saturday, May 18.

Response and Repercussions

Michael Carville, Chairperson of SEAG and Principal at Regent House School, congratulated the pupils and advised them to carefully read each school's admissions criteria. He recommended consultation with their primary school principal and teacher, along with leveraging resources that compare the SEAG score with previous tests like AQE and PPTC. However, Northern Ireland Children's Commissioner Chris Quinn reminded families that their test results do not define their children. Having failed his own 11-Plus, Quinn emphasised focusing on children's wellbeing and criticising the persistent stress and complexity associated with the transfer test system. He called for significant systemic change, highlighting that the children's experience during their Primary 7 year should be positive as they transition to the next stage of their education.