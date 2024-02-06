Northern Illinois University Expands Financial Aid Program for Increased Accessibility

Northern Illinois University (NIU) has substantially expanded its AIM HIGH Program, extending its financial aid reach to a wider range of students. The revamped initiative now covers the tuition and general fees for the first year of qualified students, setting an income eligibility threshold at a family adjusted gross income of $100,000. This significant raise from the previous $75,000 threshold is anticipated to make NIU's valuable education accessible to a larger demographic.

Impact and Reach of the AIM HIGH Program

The AIM HIGH Program, since its inception, has stood as NIU's commitment towards educational accessibility. The program has already extended its assistance to nearly 3,500 students, making a notable impact on the lives of many. Among these beneficiaries, the average high school GPA stands at 3.55, showcasing an impressive academic performance. Moreover, nearly three-quarters of the assisted students are first-generation college students, underlining the program's effectiveness in breaking socio-economic barriers.

Program Expansion and Increased Accessibility

The expansion of the AIM HIGH Program's eligibility criteria has been hailed as a positive move towards enhanced educational accessibility. The program now covers students with a GPA of 3.0 or above, whose families have an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less, signalling a significant increase in reach. State Representatives Lance Yednock and Jeff Keicher endorsed the expansion, spotlighting the increased access to NIU for a larger student demographic.

Continued Support and Future Plans

The AIM HIGH Program provides financial aid in the form of grants and scholarships, and there exists a potential for continued financial support in subsequent academic years. Students who meet certain renewal eligibility criteria, detailed on the university's website, can receive the same grant amount for up to four more years. The university's Vice President of Enrollment Management, Marketing and Communications, Sol Jensen, reaffirmed NIU's commitment to making education affordable and reducing hurdles for students. The financial aid initiative is part of NIU's relentless efforts to eliminate financial impediments and create more opportunities for students aspiring for higher education.