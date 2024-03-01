Northeast Community College Highlights Academic Excellence with Honor Lists for Fall 2023

Northeast Community College has taken a moment to celebrate the academic achievements of its students by releasing the president's and dean's honor lists for the Fall 2023 semester. This recognition underscores the institution's commitment to fostering an environment where student success is paramount, and academic excellence is not just encouraged but celebrated.

Acknowledging Dedication and Hard Work

Students who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to their studies have been acknowledged through the president's and dean's honor lists. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA were named to the president's honor list, requiring at least 12 credit hours of enrollment. Additionally, part-time students maintaining the same GPA with at least six credit hours also earned their spot on this prestigious list. The dean's honor list, equally commendable, features students who have earned a GPA of at least 3.75 while taking at least 12 credit hours for full-time or at least six credit hours for part-time students.

From Various Hometowns to Academic Recognition

The lists include a diverse group of students from various hometowns, highlighting the wide-reaching impact of Northeast Community College's educational programs. These students have not only excelled in their academic pursuits but have also set a benchmark for their peers, showcasing the importance of dedication, hard work, and academic integrity.

The Importance of Academic Recognition

By celebrating these academic achievements, Northeast Community College not only acknowledges the hard work of its students but also reinforces the value of academic excellence. This recognition serves as a motivation for all students to strive for their best and underscores the college's role in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful contributions to their communities.

The release of the president's and dean's honor lists is a testament to the vibrant academic community at Northeast Community College. It reflects the institution's unwavering commitment to upholding high standards of academic excellence and its dedication to student success.