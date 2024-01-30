North Star Knights Shine at State Speech, Drama, and Debate Tournament

The North Star speech and drama team, affectionately known as the Knights, has made a remarkable mark at the State Class B-C Speech, Drama, and Debate tournament held in Choteau on January 26-27. Each of the seven members of the team advanced to the semi-finals, demonstrating their diverse talents in an array of categories.

Emily Conner: A Star in Literature Interpretation

Among the team, senior Emily Conner distinguished herself by clinching fifth place in the spontaneous oral interpretation of literature category. Her performance was a testament to her skills, honed through dedication and practice.

Innovative Oratories and Interpretations

Emily's teammates were not far behind in showcasing their abilities. Junior Ecko Fraser got the audience thinking with his original oratory on 'The Dress Code.' Freshman Savannah Schaumloeffel made a convincing argument that 'Dance is a Sport' through her original oratory. Meanwhile, freshman Christin Berton impressed with her spontaneous interpretation, and freshman Troy Barrett added a dash of humor with his interpretation of 'The Secret Knowledge of Grown-ups' by David Wisniewski.

Dramatic Duo: Joshua Campbell and Cooper Clawson

In the drama category, the duo of sophomore Joshua Campbell and freshman Cooper Clawson captured the audience's attention with their rendition of 'Batman: The Real Story Begins' by Robert L. Crowe. Their performance was a combination of dynamic dialogue and expressive body language, reflecting their understanding of the characters they were portraying.

The Knights' commendable performance at the tournament is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and the guidance provided by their coach, Linda Lett. Their success at the state level is a cause for celebration and recognition of the efforts invested by each team member.