North Carolina Faces Weather Crisis and Controversy Over New Buc’ees Location

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
As a severe weather front loomed over North Carolina, local school systems were forced to make difficult decisions regarding school operations. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System (WSFCS) found itself in the eye of the storm, its decision-making process scrutinized by anxious parents in the WSFCS Parent Support Facebook group. The debate heated up when Leah Crowley, a member of the WSFCS Board of Education, attempted to quell fears online, only to face criticism when she suggested that they would need to see a deterioration in conditions before taking action.

Echoes of Past Mistakes

The situation harkened back to a tragic incident in 2001, when a decision to keep schools open during inclement weather resulted in the death of a student. This unfortunate memory served as a painful reminder of the consequences of such decisions. Eventually, the district announced school closures, a move seen by many as prudent and timely, given the circumstances.

Mebane City Council Approves Controversial Rezoning

In an unrelated event, the Mebane City Council approved a rezoning request for Buc’ees, a travel plaza chain, to construct a large retail store off the Interstate 40-85 corridor. The decision came despite concerns about traffic, environmental impact, and the planning board’s previous recommendation to deny the request. The council’s unanimous vote followed an 8-hour meeting, during which residents voiced both support and opposition to the project.

Buc’ees: A Boon or a Burden?

Supporters of the Buc’ees project highlighted potential benefits such as job creation, tax revenue, and lower gas prices. However, critics pointed to the possible strain on the city’s infrastructure and resources, the potential for increased congestion, and worries about the quality of life. The approved plan includes a 75,000 square-foot retail store, up to 120 fuel pumps, and extensive parking facilities. Despite these concerns, the project is set to go ahead, with Buc’ees anticipated to open its doors by 2025.

