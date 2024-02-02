Norfolk Schools Rescind Parental Accompaniment Rule, Enhance Game Security

Breaking through the standard approach to security at high school basketball games, Norfolk Public Schools recently rescinded its policy necessitating parental accompaniment for middle and high school students. The district administration, initially intent on implementing a stringent rule for student attendance at games, has now pivoted to bolster safety and security measures. The original policy could have seen a maximum of two students, either from high school or middle school, attend the games accompanied by each parent or guardian. Adults, under this policy, would not have had the liberty to drop off the students and leave.

Policy Reversal: A Nod to Parental Concerns

The policy reversal came in the wake of parental concerns that the initial approach could pose logistical challenges, particularly for working parents and families with multiple children. The district, sensitive to these potential obstacles, chose to revisit its initial stance. Further, the administration underscored its commitment to not just student safety, but also to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for parents and families.

Emphasizing Safety with Community Collaboration

Madeline Curott, serving as the Communications and Media Relations Coordinator for Norfolk Public Schools, affirmed the district's dedication to the safety and security of its students, staff, and families. Curott highlighted the district's collaborative efforts with community partners, including the Norfolk Police Department, to bolster the safety measures at the athletic events. This partnership aims to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

Implementing Enhanced Security Measures

Instead of the parental accompaniment policy, the district has chosen to enhance existing security procedures for the remaining basketball games. This switch in focus reflects the administration's priority to provide a secure environment while minimizing potential inconveniences for parents and students. Additionally, the policy change now allows high school students to purchase tickets with cash during their lunch period, easing the process of attending these events.