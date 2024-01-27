Noida International University Announces MBA Elite Admissions for 2024

In a significant announcement from Noida, the School of Business Management at Noida International University has officially opened admissions for its esteemed MBA Elite program for the academic year 2024. This decision marks an exciting opportunity for aspiring business leaders aiming to gain a robust educational foundation and industry exposure.

Admission Criteria

The admission process is designed to select the creame of the crop. Applicants are evaluated based on their performance in national-level entrance exams. A minimum percentile of 60% in the Common Admission Test (CAT), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), or 75% in Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is required. Furthermore, at the university level, a minimum score of 55% in Noida Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT) and Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is compulsory.

A Cut Above the Rest

The MBA Elite program is a full-time, two-year course, renowned for its high-quality curriculum, faculty excellence, and strong industry ties. But what sets this program apart is the partnership with Harvard Business Publications. This collaboration allows students to choose from 12 Harvard certification programs, thereby significantly enhancing the global relevance and prestige of the course.

Emphasis on Practical Knowledge

The School of Business Management at the Noida International University is committed to providing an education that transcends beyond traditional classroom learning. It promotes innovative teaching methods and a value-based educational approach. The curriculum is laced with practical knowledge components such as industry visits, internships, and lectures by leading figures in academia and industry.

Guaranteed Placement Support

Committed to the professional growth and success of its students, the MBA Elite program offers 100% placement support. This is facilitated by the university's robust industry connections and a dedicated placement cell that works relentlessly to secure rewarding employment opportunities for students after graduation.