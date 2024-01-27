Nkeiruka Oly-Alawuba: An Exemplary Journey to Professorship

In a remarkable testament to academic dedication and excellence, Nkeiruka Oly-Alawuba has been promoted to the esteemed position of full Professor of Nutrition at Imo State University. This promotion signifies a significant landmark in her academic journey and professional pursuits, illuminating the transformative power of steadfast commitment and relentless perseverance.

A Commitment to Excellence

Professor Oly-Alawuba's promotion is not a random occurrence. It is a product of her unwavering dedication, tireless work ethic, and a well-regarded reputation as a respected and internationally published academic. Her journey serves as a beacon to those who are aspiring academics and professionals, underlining the transformational power of commitment and perseverance.

Supportive Spouse

Her husband, Oliver Alawuba, the Group Managing Director of UBA Group, expressed his profound joy and appreciation for the recognition of her remarkable career journey. He shared his deep pride and gratitude for his wife's achievement and the recognition by the university's Governing Council.

Future Prospects

Not one to rest on her laurels, Professor Oly-Alawuba's advancement heralds the onset of further potential honors and her continued impactful journey in academia and beyond. Her husband, who has a significant leadership role overseeing UBA Group's operations in various countries, shared his confidence in her potential for further accolades and continued influence in her field.