Nigeria's House of Representatives Urges JAMB to Extend UTME 2024 Registration Deadline by Two Weeks

The House of Representatives in Nigeria has made a significant move by urging the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend the registration period for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by two weeks. This plea is aimed at accommodating more potential candidates who were unable to meet the initial registration deadline. The proposal was presented by Hon. Hassan Shinkafi from Zamfara State, highlighting the challenges faced by families amidst the country's economic crunch.

Addressing Economic and Technological Barriers

According to Hon. Shinkafi, the UTME registration which started on January 15 and concluded on February 26, 2024, saw many potential candidates unable to register due to economic hardships. Additionally, the online registration process posed difficulties for candidates not well-versed in information technology, further limiting access to the examination. The call for extension is rooted in a concern that without it, the reach and participation in this year's UTME would be significantly reduced, disadvantaging many aspiring students across Nigeria.

Legislative Intervention for Educational Inclusion

The motion of urgent public importance moved by Shinkafi received backing from the legislative body, reflecting a collective understanding of the importance of education and the need to ensure wider access to it. This intervention by the House of Representatives underscores the critical role that legislative actions can play in addressing immediate public concerns, especially in the education sector. It also highlights the responsiveness of Nigeria's lawmakers to the socioeconomic challenges faced by their constituents, particularly in enabling their educational advancement.

Implications of the Proposed Extension

The proposed two-week extension for UTME registration is anticipated to have significant implications for Nigerian students and the broader educational landscape. It represents a step towards making education more inclusive and accessible, especially for those hindered by economic and technological barriers. By potentially increasing the number of participants in the UTME, this move could lead to more students gaining admission into tertiary institutions, thereby contributing to the nation’s educational development and long-term economic growth.

This legislative intervention, if heeded by JAMB, could set a precedent for future actions aimed at making education more accessible to all Nigerians, irrespective of their socioeconomic status. It serves as a reminder of the importance of governmental oversight in ensuring that national policies and practices align with the broader goal of inclusive and equitable education. As the country awaits JAMB's response, many remain hopeful that this extension will provide a much-needed opportunity for numerous potential candidates to participate in the UTME, marking a positive step towards educational equity in Nigeria.