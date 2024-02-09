Nigeria's 3MTT Programme: Grooming 3 Million Tech Talents with Learning Community Managers and IHS Nigeria

In a monumental stride towards nurturing tech talent, the Nigerian Federal Government has appointed 37 Learning Community Managers across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This strategic move is part of the overarching 3MTT (Three Million Tech Talents) programme, a national initiative designed to foster digital transformation.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Partnerships: The Government and IHS Nigeria

This development comes hot on the heels of a N1 billion partnership with IHS Nigeria, a leading provider of digital infrastructure and services. The collaboration underscores the government's commitment to investing in human capital and the burgeoning tech ecosystem.

Dr. 'Bosun Tijani, the Minister for Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, announced the appointments, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping Nigeria's digital future. "These Learning Community Managers will serve as catalysts, fostering an environment conducive to learning and innovation," he said.

Advertisment

Under the partnership, IHS Nigeria is committed to funding the salaries of these managers and providing access to its learning platform. This platform is instrumental in the development of participants in the 3MTT programme, offering a rich repository of resources and tools to hone their skills.

The President's Renewed Hope Agenda: A Beacon of Digital Transformation

Mohamad Darwish, CEO of IHS Nigeria, highlighted that this initiative is consistent with the President's Renewed Hope Agenda and the strategic goals of the Ministry of Communications. "We are dedicated to supporting education as part of our sustainability model," he said, "and we believe that this initiative will boost the economy through job creation, innovation, and the diversification of digital skills."

Advertisment

IHS Nigeria's commitment extends beyond funding and platform provision. The company has invested significantly in the country's digital infrastructure, rolling out over 10,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables to enhance broadband quality and digital services across Nigeria.

The Human Element: Building a Skilled Talent Pool

At the heart of this initiative is the human element. The Learning Community Managers will play a crucial role in managing and assisting participants in the 3MTT programme as they leverage the Learning Platform designed by IHS Nigeria.

Advertisment

These managers are more than just administrative figures; they are mentors, guides, and cheerleaders, providing the necessary support and motivation for participants to thrive in the tech landscape.

The ultimate goal is to build a skilled and qualified talent pool that will stimulate job creation, innovations, and business growth in Nigeria. As Dr. Tijani aptly put it, "This is not just about tech talent; it's about empowering our youth, driving economic growth, and positioning Nigeria as a leading player in the global digital economy."

In a world where technology continues to redefine boundaries and reshape societies, Nigeria is taking decisive steps towards harnessing its tech potential. With the appointment of these Learning Community Managers and the robust partnership with IHS Nigeria, the stage is set for a new chapter in Nigeria's digital story.