Nigerian Lawmakers Call for Global Standards and Special Needs Education Reform

Nigeria's House of Representatives has taken a significant step towards revitalizing the nation's education sector, calling on the Federal Ministry of Education to adopt global standards and prioritize special needs education. During a recent plenary session, lawmakers emphasized the importance of inclusive education policies, urging the ministry to allocate sufficient resources to public schools to create an accommodating learning environment for pupils and students with special needs.

In a bid to bring Nigeria's education sector in line with international norms, the House of Representatives has adopted a bill titled "Need to implement global standards on national policy on education." The bill, sponsored by Moshood Oshun, who represents Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency in Lagos State, addresses the full implementation of the National Policy on Education concerning Special Needs Education.

The lawmakers' call to action comes in response to the current inadequacy of qualified staff, learning materials, and specialized facilities for students with special needs in public schools. They have expressed concern that the lack of awareness of special education laws and policies among educators and parents is causing implementation gaps and ineffective support for special needs students.

The Imperative of Special Needs Education

Emphasizing the importance of prioritizing special needs education, the House has urged the Federal Ministry of Education to fully implement the National Policy on Education for Special Needs. This policy aims to ensure equal and adequate educational opportunities at all levels, addressing the diverse needs of students and advocating for skills acquisition.

As part of the push for inclusive education, the House has mandated the Committee on Disabilities to investigate the non-implementation of the National Policy on Special Needs Education. The committee is tasked with expediting the process and is expected to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.