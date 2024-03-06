Nigerian Institute of Journalism Matriculates 248, Emphasizes Discipline and Best Practices

At the Nigerian Institute of Journalism's matriculation ceremony for the 2023/2024 academic session, Provost Mr. Gbenga Adefaye outlined the institution's commitment to shaping disciplined professionals dedicated to upholding the highest standards in the journalism field. The event, which took place in the school's auditorium in Ogba, Lagos, welcomed 248 new students across various diploma programs, as highlighted in a statement by the institution's spokesperson, Tolulope Ojemuyiwa.

In his address to the new intake, Mr. Adefaye emphasized the institution's goal of not just educating students but also transforming them into exemplary professionals and content creators in the evolving landscape of communication technology. He highlighted the importance of discipline, excellence, and ethical conduct as cornerstones of the training students will receive. Adefaye's message to the students was clear: their journey at the institute is a stepping stone towards becoming influential figures in the media industry.

A Call for Good Conduct and Gender Equality

During the ceremony, the newly appointed Deputy Provost, Dr. Adeboye Ola, made a significant mention of the expectations from the students regarding their conduct and adherence to the school's dress code.

Dr. Ola's address underscored the partnership between students and the institution in achieving academic and professional success. Additionally, he noted the encouraging number of women among the new students, highlighting this as a positive indicator of gender equality and growing interest in journalism as a profession.