en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Nigeria and Cuba Set to Strengthen Bilateral Relations across Various Sectors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Nigeria and Cuba Set to Strengthen Bilateral Relations across Various Sectors

Amid the celebratory air of the 65th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution and the 50th year of bilateral relations with Nigeria, a significant announcement surfaced. The Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Miriam Morales Palmero, revealed plans for Nigeria and Cuba to augment their bilateral ties through the signing of various agreements. The sectors bound to be impacted include education, science and technology, culture, and agriculture.

Strengthening Educational Ties

Palmero not only emphasized the critical nature of the Nigerian-Cuban relationship but also shed light on the thriving student exchange program between the two nations. Currently, 300 Nigerians are studying in Cuba, and the number is expected to grow. This educational collaboration is not a novel concept. Historically, the partnership has facilitated Nigerian students to access scholarships in medicine and engineering, courtesy of an existing legal framework established in 1981.

Reviving a Beneficial Agreement

The Nigerian Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, amplified the significance of this educational agreement. He stated that the bilateral education agreement has benefited approximately 100 Nigerian students in medicine and engineering fields from 2000 to 2012. Prof. Mamman’s call to action was clear: he urged for Cuba’s support in reviving this pact, highlighting its past impact and the potential for future mutual benefits.

Common Values and Future Prospects

Both Nigeria and Cuba share common values, especially their commitment to education. The signing of multiple agreements across various sectors is a testament to this. With the strengthening of their bilateral relations, the future seems to hold many prospects. Whether it is through more Nigerian students receiving scholarships to study in Cuba, or through advancements in science, technology, culture, and agriculture, the promise of mutual growth is evident.

0
Agriculture Education International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
46 seconds ago
Winter Weather Patterns and Their Impact on Rabi Crops: Insights from a Climate Change Expert
The plummeting winter temperatures in northern and central India have caught the attention of agricultural experts and farmers alike. Ludhiana, a city in Punjab, recorded a chilling 2.7 degrees Celsius this Wednesday. Similar temperature drops were observed in other parts of Punjab and Haryana, while areas in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Himachal Pradesh continue
Winter Weather Patterns and Their Impact on Rabi Crops: Insights from a Climate Change Expert
Empowering Ghana's Farmers: YESSPRO Trains 67 Farmers to Become Seed Producers
21 mins ago
Empowering Ghana's Farmers: YESSPRO Trains 67 Farmers to Become Seed Producers
Avishkar-2024 Research Festival Ignites Wave of Innovation at Maharashtra University
27 mins ago
Avishkar-2024 Research Festival Ignites Wave of Innovation at Maharashtra University
Phuc Sinh JSC Secures Historic Investment, Set to Boost Vietnamese Agriculture
1 min ago
Phuc Sinh JSC Secures Historic Investment, Set to Boost Vietnamese Agriculture
BCCP Backs Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act and DOF Secretary Ralph Recto to Bolster Philippine Agriculture and Economy
17 mins ago
BCCP Backs Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act and DOF Secretary Ralph Recto to Bolster Philippine Agriculture and Economy
GIRSAL Honors Banks and Individuals for Enhancing Agricultural Lending in Ghana
21 mins ago
GIRSAL Honors Banks and Individuals for Enhancing Agricultural Lending in Ghana
Latest Headlines
World News
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
38 seconds
Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge: Najjar and Soofi Score Consecutive Victories
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
1 min
Thurles CBS and Nenagh CBS Advance to Semi-Finals of Dr Harty Cup
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
1 min
India's First Free Telemedicine Service: A Leap Towards Enhanced Healthcare Accessibility
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
2 mins
Vigilance and Verification: Challenging Asylum Claims within Nigeria's Humanist Movement
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
2 mins
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
2 mins
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
2 mins
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
3 mins
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
5 mins
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
27 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app