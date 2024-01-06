Nicosia’s Transformation: Traditional Buildings to Student Dormitories

In a transformative initiative, the government of Nicosia, Cyprus is steadily progressing towards converting traditional buildings into student dormitories. Approximately 30 out of 45 interested parties are on track with their development plans which align with the Planning Department’s objective of adding 380 rooms to the city’s student housing capacity. These new developments also include substantial contributions from the Archbishopric.

Revitalising the Cityscape

The largest proposed dormitory will consist of 40 rooms while the smallest one will house six students. To date, around 20 projects have been granted urban planning permits, with several others on the brink of approval. Construction will commence promptly once permits are granted. This scheme not only addresses an urgent need for student accommodation but also beautifully preserves traditional buildings by repurposing them.

Financial Support and Collaborative Effort

Financial backing for this initiative is generously provided by the EU Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, as a part of the Cyprus Recovery and Resilience Plan. The Nicosia Municipality is also playing its part by contributing additional rooms to the initiative. Applicants who secure building permits can avail financial sponsorship covering up to 75% of the eligible expenses. However, grants will be reduced for expansions beyond 30% of a building’s existing area.

Anticipation of a Third Call

Following the second call for applications, which concluded on December 29, there is an anticipation of a third call. This will continue the momentum of the initiative and provide more opportunities for developers to contribute to this transformative endeavour. The initiative not only serves the immediate need of students but also enhances the cityscape of Nicosia, preserving its historical buildings and contributing to its vibrant student life.