Nicole Monsibais Appointed as Trinity's New Title IX and EEO Coordinator

Trinity University welcomes Nicole Monsibais as its new Title IX and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) coordinator, starting March 11, following a comprehensive selection process overseen by chief human resources officer, Jim Hertel. Monsibais, succeeding interim director Kateeka Harris, brings a wealth of experience to the role and aims to foster a collaborative environment across campus departments. Her arrival marks a significant step in enhancing campus safety and compliance with federal and state laws.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Search Leads to Ideal Candidate

The search for a new Title IX and EEO coordinator was meticulous, with a committee comprising representatives from various university departments. Jim Hertel highlighted the importance of finding a collaborative and approachable individual with a strong procedural background in Title IX. Monsibais, with her experience in the field and a commitment to accessibility, emerged as the ideal candidate to foster a safe and inclusive environment at Trinity.

Engagement and Accessibility: Priorities for Monsibais

Advertisment

Upon her arrival, Monsibais plans to engage with the campus community, meeting with the Student Government Association (SGA), vice presidents, and faculty senate chairs. Vice President of Student Affairs, Andrew Wells, emphasized the opportunity for students to build relationships with Monsibais, starting with the upcoming Nacho Hour. Students, including Janka Rutkovszky, express enthusiasm for a Title IX coordinator who is more present and accessible, highlighting the importance of broad awareness and understanding of Title IX across campus.

Smooth Transition and Future Expectations

As Monsibais takes over the reins from Harris, the transition process will ensure a seamless handover of cases, with each coordinator handling incidents based on their timing. This strategic approach promises a consistent and effective management of Title IX and EEO matters at Trinity. Wells expresses confidence in Monsibais's capabilities, anticipating her to make a significant impact through her role in advancing campus safety and compliance.