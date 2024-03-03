Nicholls State University's Give-N-Day Shatters Records: Over $265,000 Raised

Nicholls State University's seventh annual Give-N-Day, a pivotal 24-hour fundraising initiative, recently culminated in unprecedented success, marking a significant milestone in the event's history. Orchestrated with the support of the Nicholls Foundation, this event has become a cornerstone in fostering campus-wide philanthropy, allowing donors to contribute specifically to their chosen campus organizations. The 2023 iteration of Give-N-Day broke all previous records, amassing over $265,000 from 1,587 donors across 2,188 donations.

Empowering Campus Organizations

Since its inception in 2018, Give-N-Day has offered a unique platform for colleges, departments, student organizations, and athletics within Nicholls State University to raise funds in a manner previously unavailable. This event underscores the power of collective giving, ensuring that every penny donated goes directly to the organizations designated by the donors. The Nicholls Foundation, an independent entity dedicated to supporting the university's mission, plays a crucial role in this annual event's ongoing success.

Record-Breaking Achievements

The 2023 Give-N-Day not only witnessed the highest participation rates but also set new benchmarks in terms of donations and funds raised. Surpassing the $1 million mark accumulated over the years, this year's event alone contributed over $265,000 to various campus initiatives. Such an overwhelming response underscores the community's commitment to enhancing the educational and extracurricular landscape of Nicholls State University.

How to Participate and Make an Impact

For those looking to support Nicholls State University, participating in Give-N-Day offers a direct and impactful way to contribute. Interested donors can visit www.givenday.org to choose their preferred campus organization and make a donation. Additionally, information on how to further support the university's mission can be found by visiting the Nicholls Foundation's website at nichollsfoundation.org. The foundation, through gifts, grants, and asset management, continues to provide vital support in the form of scholarships, endowed chairs, professorships, and various enhancement efforts.

As Nicholls State University's Give-N-Day moves forward, its record-breaking achievements not only highlight the generosity of its community but also pave the way for future advancements across the campus. This event stands as a testament to the collective spirit of giving, demonstrating how individual contributions can collectively make a substantial impact on the university's growth and development.