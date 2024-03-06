Niagara University Hosts PJSA 2024 Conference: Bridging Justice and Intersectionality

Niagara University, in collaboration with the Peace and Justice Studies Association (PJSA), announced hosting the 2024 conference focusing on justice and intersectionality, set for October. This event aims to unite academics, activists, and students in discussing the interconnectivity of social injustices and fostering solidarity.

Advertisment

Embracing Intersectionality

The conference encourages submissions that explore the dimensions of intersectionality, a concept coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw, which examines how various forms of inequality interrelate. Presenters are invited to highlight the interconnectedness of social, environmental, economic, racial, political, gender, health, and other forms of inequality, reflecting the resurgence in academic research acknowledging these critical connections.

Collaborative Efforts for Justice

Advertisment

Niagara University's Justice House program and PJSA aim to create a space for reimagining possibilities for college students in today's world, emphasizing the value and meaning of education in the pursuit of justice. The conference serves as a platform for sharing innovative ideas and practices that can lead to societal transformation. It includes a variety of formats like panels, workshops, and discussion sessions to accommodate diverse contributions.

Engagement and Participation

With a history of advocating for peace and justice, the conference presents multiple opportunities for engagement through pre-conference trainings and interactive sessions. It concludes with an annual awards ceremony and silent auction, alongside special excursions to places of significance like Love Canal and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. The event underlines the importance of collective action and solidarity in addressing global challenges.

By hosting this conference, Niagara University and PJSA not only aim to spotlight pressing issues of justice and intersectionality but also to foster a community of scholars, activists, and students dedicated to making a difference. The gathering promises to be a pivotal step towards understanding and dismantling systems of oppression through shared knowledge and actions.