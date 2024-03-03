NH Education's Path Forward: Edelblut on Student Costs, COVID Recovery, and Freedom Accounts

New Hampshire Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut recently shed light on the evolving landscape of student education in the state, addressing financial aspects, recovery efforts post-COVID-19, and the implementation of education freedom accounts. Edelblut's insights come at a crucial time as the state navigates the challenges of escalating education costs amid decreasing student enrollment.

COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Efforts

The pandemic's impact on student performance was significant, revealing and accelerating existing declines. Edelblut emphasized the state's response, including federal funding for COVID relief programs aimed at mitigating learning losses. Initiatives such as the Summer Camp Program have been particularly effective, allowing students to engage in learning opportunities outside the traditional classroom setting. New Hampshire has seen a turnaround in student performance, signaling a recovery, yet the goal isn't just to return to pre-pandemic levels but to achieve higher aspirations for academic success.

Escalating Costs and Education Funding

With New Hampshire's average cost per student exceeding $20,000, significantly higher than the national average, Edelblut highlighted the need for a critical assessment of the returns on this investment. The conversation around education funding is increasingly focused on achieving better outcomes for students rather than simply funding the education system. This includes examining strategies for deploying resources effectively to meet community and student needs.

Education Freedom Accounts

The introduction and proposed expansion of Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs) have sparked debate about the best ways to support student success. Edelblut advocates for extending EFAs to all students who need them, arguing that they enable students to find educational settings where they can thrive. While critics argue that EFAs may subsidize families already opting for private or homeschooling, Edelblut underscores the importance of focusing on student success and educational outcomes over maintaining a one-size-fits-all system.

The discussion on education in New Hampshire, led by Commissioner Edelblut, underscores a commitment to addressing the challenges of today while paving the way for a brighter future for students. As the state continues to evaluate and adapt its approaches to education funding, programs, and policies, the goal remains clear: to ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed.