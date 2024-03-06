Next-Gen Scholarship: Graduate Students Redefining English Studies at MLA Convention

In a groundbreaking session at the MLA annual convention, eight graduate students are set to showcase how their innovative projects are charting new directions for English and related fields. This initiative, a collaboration between the Modern Language Association (MLA) and the Association of Departments of English (ADE), invites MA and PhD students to present their cutting-edge research in a series of 5-minute lightning rounds, illustrating the future of scholarly inquiry.

Spotlight on Innovation

The selected presentations cover a wide array of topics, yet all share a common goal: to push the boundaries of traditional scholarship and explore uncharted territories within their disciplines. These projects, ranging from digital humanities to interdisciplinary studies, highlight the creativity and intellectual curiosity driving the next generation of scholars. Participants were encouraged to submit abstracts that not only detail their research but also reflect on its implications for the evolution of English studies.

Call for Abstracts

The call for abstracts issued by Ayanni Cooper at the MLA underscores the session's openness to a diverse range of topics and methodologies. With a deadline set for 15 March 2024, aspiring presenters are urged to articulate the significance of their projects in 250 words, offering a glimpse into their visionary work. This opportunity is not limited by the stage of study, welcoming insights from both early and advanced graduate students.

Partnership and Purpose

The collaboration between MLA and ADE for this session signifies a concerted effort to foster innovation within academic communities. By providing a platform for emerging scholars to share their ideas, the organizers aim to encourage a dynamic exchange of perspectives and methodologies. This initiative not only highlights the vibrancy of current graduate research but also sets the stage for the future of English studies, signaling a shift towards more inclusive and diverse scholarly practices.

As the MLA convention approaches, the academic community awaits with anticipation the fresh insights and transformative ideas that will emerge from this session. These presentations promise to offer a snapshot of the evolving landscape of English and related fields, driven by the ingenuity and dedication of graduate students. Through their work, the next generation of scholars is not only envisioning but also enacting the future of their disciplines.