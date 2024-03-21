New Zealand's Kalandra Education Group Offers 1,000 Scholarships to Vietnamese Caregivers Amid Healthcare Staff Shortage

New Zealand's healthcare sector, grappling with a personnel shortage post-pandemic, is witnessing an innovative approach to address the crisis. Kalandra Education Group, a pivotal player in healthcare education, has unveiled a scholarship program aimed at Vietnamese individuals, offering a pathway to employment in New Zealand's healthcare system.

Bridging Gaps, Building Futures

On March 19, Kalandra Education Group announced its ambitious plan to offer 1,000 scholarships to Vietnamese applicants, targeting a broad age range of 17 to 55 years. This initiative not only focuses on equipping candidates with vital healthcare skills but also prioritizes individuals from marginalized backgrounds, including those from remote areas, orphans, and families facing significant hardships. With a course fee of NZD17,500, excluding living expenses, the program is a beacon of hope for many, promising a certificate and potential employment in elderly and patient care upon completion. The training model is a blend of online and in-country learning, designed to maximize accessibility and effectiveness.

Addressing New Zealand's Healthcare Challenges

The launch of this scholarship program is a strategic response to New Zealand's acute healthcare personnel shortage, a situation exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, an aging population, and increased life expectancy. Official forecasts suggest a looming gap of 12,000 to 20,000 care service personnel by 2026, with the demand for healthcare assistants projected to surge by 50-75%. This shortage is not confined to care assistants; the nation has been witnessing a drain of medical professionals, including doctors, to better-paying countries. Kalandra's initiative is thus a critical step towards mitigating this crisis by fostering a trained workforce, not only to benefit New Zealand but also to bolster the healthcare infrastructure in Vietnam.

A Collaborative Effort for a Sustainable Solution

Christine Clark, Chief Executive of Kalandra Education Group, emphasized the dual benefits of the program, aiming to alleviate New Zealand's staffing shortages while providing skilled caregivers to Vietnam's growing elderly care sector. The initiative has garnered support from Vietnam's health ministry, with Minister Dao Hong Lan expressing keen interest in collaborating with Kalandra. This partnership exemplifies the potential of international collaboration in addressing global healthcare challenges. As Kalandra prepares to embark on this ambitious journey, the focus remains on creating sustainable healthcare solutions that benefit both New Zealand and Vietnam.

As the Kalandra Education Group forges ahead with its plan, the implications for New Zealand's healthcare landscape are profound. This initiative not only promises to alleviate the immediate staffing shortages but also sets a precedent for international cooperation in healthcare training and employment. By investing in the skills and futures of Vietnamese caregivers, New Zealand is taking a significant step towards a more resilient and diverse healthcare workforce, ready to meet the challenges of an aging population and beyond.