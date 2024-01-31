New Zealand PM and Education Minister Launch New Education Policies at Auckland School

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Education Minister Erica Stanford have ushered in the new school year with the introduction of fresh educational policies at Browns Bay School, Auckland. The primary focus of these policies is to mandate at least an hour each day of mathematics, reading, and writing for primary and intermediate schools from the start of the academic year. The ambition is to ensure that by the end of intermediate school, a minimum of 80% of the student body meets the expected curriculum standards.

Mobile Phone Ban in Classrooms

Adding to this, Luxon had earlier expressed his intention to ban mobile phones during class time. Stanford confirmed this plan, stating that the cellphone ban would come into effect from term two. Schools are expected to establish a policy around this by the same term. However, most schools are likely to begin enforcing this policy from the start of the year. The enforcement method is left to the discretion of individual institutions, taking into account students with unique learning needs or health conditions.

Standardizing Hour-a-Day Policy

The hour-a-day policy is already in operation in several schools. The aim now is to standardize this practice across all institutions. An expert education panel is currently reworking the English and maths curriculum for primary students. The revamped curriculum is expected to be ready by 2025. Kura kaupapa schools and specialist schools have been granted an extension to implement the hour-a-day policy to allow for consultation and to find the most suitable model for their students.

Refreshing New Zealand Curriculum

Simultaneously, there is an ongoing six-year program to refresh the New Zealand Curriculum and redesign Te Marautanga o Aotearoa. The government is committed to partnering and consulting with the education sector, whānau, communities, and ākonga. The redesigned curriculum aims to support students in experiencing success in learning, give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and be inclusive and easy to use. These changes will be phased in over the next few years, with new achievement standards at Levels 1, 2, and 3 ready by January 2027. To aid this transition, the Ministry of Education is providing resources and materials for teachers and kaiako, and regionally-based Curriculum Leads are supporting leaders and teachers with the changes.