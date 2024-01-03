en English
New Year Brings Sweeping Changes Across Elkhart County

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:50 pm EST
As the New Year dawns, Elkhart County is witnessing an array of alterations across local government and community organizations. The Goshen Common Council and Goshen Board of Public Works have rescheduled their meetings, while the Goshen Traffic Commission has set a new meeting time.

Leadership Changes in Goshen and Elkhart Community Schools

The Goshen Community Schools has confirmed Jim DuBois as the permanent Superintendent following his successful interim period. DuBois brings a wealth of experience in educational administration, including the establishment of a consulting firm that develops apprenticeship programs. On the other side, Elkhart Community Schools has welcomed Larry A. Huff as the new Superintendent. Huff is known for his efforts in enhancing student performance and graduation rates during his previous tenure at the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township. In an innovative move, the Elkhart Community Schools also plan to hold board meetings at various schools within the district.

Environment-Friendly Initiatives and Reshuffling in Health and Fire Departments

In an effort to foster a greener environment, Nappanee has kick-started a curbside recycling program, with the first service day held after a holiday. Meanwhile, the Elkhart County Health Department has seen a shake-up in its leadership, with Melanie Sizemore stepping up as the new health officer. The Elkhart Fire Department also witnesses a change at the helm, with Rodney Dale serving as the interim fire chief, succeeding Shaun Edgerton.

New Appointments in Nappanee Utilities

Last but not least, Nappanee Utilities has undergone a changing of the guard, marked by retirements and fresh appointments. Shaun Kern and Brian Van Voorst have taken the baton as superintendents of wastewater and water departments respectively, following Gale Gerber’s retirement.

