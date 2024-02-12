New TUMO Center for Creative Technologies Empowers LA Teens with Free Design and Tech Education

A new era of creative technologies education is dawning in the city of angels. Mayor Karen Bass recently graced the groundbreaking ceremony of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies' first-ever U.S. headquarters, located in North Hollywood. The center is set to provide local teens with an unparalleled opportunity to explore the world of design and technology, free of charge.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Innovation

Founded by engineer and entrepreneur Sam Simonian, TUMO centers have already made a significant impact on over 25,000 teens weekly across 13 centers in 9 countries. The Los Angeles branch will follow suit, offering after-school and weekend programs to help young minds discover their passions and develop essential skills.

The TUMO program covers 14 diverse subjects, ranging from animation and game development to music and robotics. By fostering self-learning and collaboration, TUMO empowers teens to build self-confidence and take charge of their educational journey.

Advertisment

A Collaborative Effort

The establishment of the TUMO Center in Los Angeles was made possible through a joint effort by the State of California and the City of Los Angeles. A $23.25 million grant from the state, along with an additional $3 million in Community Development Block Grant funds from the city, have paved the way for this monumental project.

As we stand on the brink of a technological revolution, the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Los Angeles' youth. By providing access to cutting-edge education and resources, the center aims to inspire and equip the next generation of innovators, creators, and leaders.

By embracing the power of technology and fostering creativity, the TUMO Center is set to become a beacon of hope and opportunity for the city's teens. As Mayor Bass so eloquently stated at the groundbreaking ceremony, "TUMO is more than just a center; it's a launchpad for dreams."