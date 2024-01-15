New QA Evaluation Setting and Decoding Strategy Improve Large Language Models

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have identified a knowledge evaluation gap in the assessment of Large Language Models (LLMs) for factual question-answering (QA) tasks. Standard QA evaluation settings often fail to account for the varying levels of granularity in answers, inadvertently underestimating the knowledge capabilities of LLMs. In response to this, the research team has introduced GRANOLA QA, a novel multi-granularity QA evaluation setting that holistically assesses answers based on their accuracy and informativeness.

Introducing GRANOLA QA

GRANOLA QA stands apart from traditional QA evaluation settings by taking into account the granularity of answers. This is achieved through the use of a weighting scheme and a comprehensive comparison of answers to a set of reference answers derived from an external knowledge graph. For the purposes of verification, WikiData serves as the go-to resource.

The GRANOLA-EQ Dataset and the DRAG Strategy

To facilitate the GRANOLA QA evaluation setting, the researchers have developed the GRANOLA-EQ dataset, a multi-granularity version of the ENTITYQUESTIONS dataset. Additionally, they have proposed a novel decoding strategy, named DRAG, which stands for Decoding with Response Adjustment and Granularity. DRAG encourages LLMs to adjust the granularity of their responses based on the level of uncertainty, leading to a significant increase in accuracy, particularly for rare entities.

Identifying Limitations and Future Directions

Despite these innovative steps, the researchers acknowledge several limitations in their work. These include complexities in extracting entities from less-structured datasets and the challenge of distinguishing true knowledge from educated guesses. They stressed the importance of aligning the granularity of LLMs’ responses with their level of uncertainty to reduce factual errors.

Nevertheless, this research represents a substantial leap towards enhancing the evaluation of LLMs’ factual knowledge. By introducing GRANOLA QA, the GRANOLA-EQ dataset, and the DRAG strategy, the study has provided insightful perspectives and tools to improve the understanding and application of LLMs in the realm of QA tasks.