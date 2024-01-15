New Leadership for Hong Kong’s Quality Education Fund Steering Committee

As the sun rises on January 16, 2024, Hong Kong’s education sector embraces a new era of leadership. The Hong Kong Government has announced the appointment of Mr. Dieter Yih Lai-tak as the new Chairman of the Quality Education Fund Steering Committee (QEFSC). This tenure, set to span two years, marks a significant milestone in Mr. Yih’s illustrious career that has been steeped in education affairs.

QEFSC’s New and Reappointed Members

Alongside Mr. Yih, the QEFSC welcomes four new faces — Dr. Susan Fan Yun-sun, Ms. Lee Yi-ying, Mr. James Li Tsz-shu, and Ms. Wong Yuk-hing. Additionally, the current member, Mr. Shek Wai-keung, has been reappointed, fortifying the committee with a blend of fresh perspectives and seasoned experience.

Quality Education Fund: A Pillar of Hong Kong’s Education System

The QEFSC’s role is a critical one, advising the government on the utilization of the Quality Education Fund (QEF). Established in 1998, the QEF was endowed with a $5 billion investment by the government, aimed at enhancing education quality in Hong Kong through innovative projects. Since its inception, the QEF has been a catalyst for growth, supporting around 13,900 projects with nearly $6.9 billion in funding.

Secretary for Education’s Confidence in New Leadership

The Secretary for Education, Dr. Choi Yuk-lin, expressed her confidence in Mr. Yih’s ability to lead the committee. His active involvement in education affairs, coupled with his experiences in related committees, primes him for this pivotal role. Dr. Choi also acknowledged the outgoing Chairman Dr. Gordon Tsui Luen-on for his contributions and the progress made under his leadership. A nod of appreciation was also extended to outgoing committee members Mr. Stanley Choi Tak-shing, Ms. Joanne Fong Yee-man, and Mr. Lau Chun-hung for their unwavering support over the years.

As the reins of the QEFSC are passed on to Mr. Yih and the newly appointed members, the Hong Kong education sector looks forward to the journey ahead. With a new leadership at the helm, the QEFSC is poised to continue its mission of nurturing quality education and fostering innovation, shaping the future of learning in Hong Kong.