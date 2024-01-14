New College Graduates Overestimate Salaries: A Reality Check

As the cap and gown of graduation loom for many young Americans, a new survey has thrown a spotlight on a glaring discrepancy. According to a report by Real Estate Witch, a division of the real estate website Clever, undergraduates are expecting an average salary of $84,855 one year post-graduation. However, the reality is starkly different, with the average starting salary for recent graduates standing at about $56,000, marking a near $30,000 gap between expectations and reality.

Expectations Versus Reality

Interestingly, this chasm appears to widen as time progresses. The report indicated that students envisage a salary of over $204,560 ten years into their careers, a figure that overshadows the average mid-career salary of $98,647 reported by Glassdoor. Despite this, about 97% of students would be open to lowering their expectations, but would not settle for less than an average of $72,580 for their initial employment.

Graduate Hiring and Salaries

On a brighter note, the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) reports that employers are planning to recruit approximately 4% more recent graduates from the class of 2023 than they did from the preceding class. Although this figure is a decrease from prior projections, it still spells optimism for the forthcoming batch of graduates. NACE also predicts that average starting salaries for the class of 2023 will plateau, with traditionally high-paying sectors like engineering, math, and computer science offering nearly identical or slightly lower salaries than the previous year.

Starting Salaries and Skills Acquisition

Meanwhile, data from payroll provider Gusto indicates that as of April, businesses paid new recruits 6.6% less than those hired the previous year. This decline is particularly noticeable in finance, insurance, and other professional service sectors. Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto, emphasizes that while starting salaries are a crucial consideration, gaining experience is equally important for recent or imminent graduates. He suggests that skill acquisition can pave the way for superior job opportunities down the line.

In conclusion, while the discrepancy between salary expectations and reality is significant, it doesn’t cast a shadow on the value of a college degree. As the landscape of employment changes, graduates might need to adjust their expectations and focus on gaining experience and skills that will boost their career prospects.