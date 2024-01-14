en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New College Graduates Overestimate Salaries: A Reality Check

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
New College Graduates Overestimate Salaries: A Reality Check

As the cap and gown of graduation loom for many young Americans, a new survey has thrown a spotlight on a glaring discrepancy. According to a report by Real Estate Witch, a division of the real estate website Clever, undergraduates are expecting an average salary of $84,855 one year post-graduation. However, the reality is starkly different, with the average starting salary for recent graduates standing at about $56,000, marking a near $30,000 gap between expectations and reality.

Expectations Versus Reality

Interestingly, this chasm appears to widen as time progresses. The report indicated that students envisage a salary of over $204,560 ten years into their careers, a figure that overshadows the average mid-career salary of $98,647 reported by Glassdoor. Despite this, about 97% of students would be open to lowering their expectations, but would not settle for less than an average of $72,580 for their initial employment.

Graduate Hiring and Salaries

On a brighter note, the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) reports that employers are planning to recruit approximately 4% more recent graduates from the class of 2023 than they did from the preceding class. Although this figure is a decrease from prior projections, it still spells optimism for the forthcoming batch of graduates. NACE also predicts that average starting salaries for the class of 2023 will plateau, with traditionally high-paying sectors like engineering, math, and computer science offering nearly identical or slightly lower salaries than the previous year.

Starting Salaries and Skills Acquisition

Meanwhile, data from payroll provider Gusto indicates that as of April, businesses paid new recruits 6.6% less than those hired the previous year. This decline is particularly noticeable in finance, insurance, and other professional service sectors. Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto, emphasizes that while starting salaries are a crucial consideration, gaining experience is equally important for recent or imminent graduates. He suggests that skill acquisition can pave the way for superior job opportunities down the line.

In conclusion, while the discrepancy between salary expectations and reality is significant, it doesn’t cast a shadow on the value of a college degree. As the landscape of employment changes, graduates might need to adjust their expectations and focus on gaining experience and skills that will boost their career prospects.

0
Business Education
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Nifty IT Sector's Bullish Run: TCS and Infosys Drive Record Highs
In an exhibition of robust market health and exceptional growth, the Nifty IT sector has seen significant expansion, with industry titans TCS and Infosys playing pivotal roles in Nifty’s record-breaking highs. On January 12, 2024, both companies registered sharp gains, assisting the Nifty in breaking free from a consolidation range it had been locked in
Nifty IT Sector's Bullish Run: TCS and Infosys Drive Record Highs
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Technology
7 mins ago
54th World Economic Forum: 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Technology
Increasing Acquisitions of ASX-Listed Companies: A Call for Floats Market Reform
9 mins ago
Increasing Acquisitions of ASX-Listed Companies: A Call for Floats Market Reform
Refreshing Personal Finance Strategies: A Guide to Financial Independence
52 seconds ago
Refreshing Personal Finance Strategies: A Guide to Financial Independence
Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice
1 min ago
Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments
6 mins ago
South India Takes the Lead in NPS Private Sector Enrollments
Latest Headlines
World News
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
28 seconds
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
1 min
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
2 mins
Didier Cohen's Dramatic Transformation: From Boyish Charm to Rock-Solid Physique
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
3 mins
Socceroos Begin Asian Cup Campaign with 2-0 Victory Over India
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
3 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected Taiwan's President Amid Rising Tensions with Beijing
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
6 mins
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
7 mins
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
7 mins
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
7 mins
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app