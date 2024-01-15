New Castle Career Center Announces Fire and Rescue Program Amidst Academic Achievements

In an innovative move, the New Castle Career Center, known for its service to Eastern Hancock students, has announced the launch of a Fire and Rescue Program. Starting in fall 2024, this program presents high school students with the opportunity to attain four state fire certificates while gaining practical experience at the Henry County Fire Training Center. Under the mentorship of seasoned career firefighters, students will master various fire service aspects, including search and rescue and fire ground operations. Upon successful completion, students will be credited with 12 academic points.

Student Achievements and Scholarships

Meanwhile, academic excellence and scholarships continue to highlight the education scene. Lucas Tutrow from Greenfield, pursuing a civil engineering major at Trine University, was conferred with the prestigious Asphalt Pavement Association of Indiana scholarship. In a ceremony held on December 14, Tutrow was one of the seven Trine University students to receive this honor.

In other academic accomplishments, Jonathan Hall of Fortville secured a place on the dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) with a GPA ranging between 3.5 and 3.69. A number of other Hancock County students made it to SNHU's president's list by securing a GPA of 3.7 or above.

Furthermore, Kiera Chumbley of New Palestine earned her place on Western Carolina University's dean's list, and two Greenfield students, Grace Burnell and Andrea Lenser, were named to the University of Evansville's dean's list for their exceptional performance in creative writing.

Financial Support for Education

On the financial front, the Greenfield Central School Foundation disclosed that it had provided over $72,000 in grants to teachers and awarded $62,500 in scholarships in 2023. In the meantime, the Community Foundation of Hancock County is gearing up to distribute over $450,000 in scholarships, with different application periods for various student categories.

In a significant development, Indiana Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott announced that the state's CollegeChoice 529 education savings plans have crossed the $7 billion mark in assets. This plan offers tax advantages and flexibility for funding post-secondary education, further reinforcing Indiana's commitment to promoting higher education.