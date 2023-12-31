en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Never Too Late: A Father’s Triumph in Education

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:32 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:01 pm EST
Never Too Late: A Father’s Triumph in Education

It’s not every day that you come across a story as inspiring as that of Joshua Huang, the 40-year-old father who defied the odds by returning to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Singapore thrice and emerging with remarkable success. Huang’s story is a testament to the indomitable spirit of human perseverance and the belief that it’s never too late to chase one’s dreams or achieve academic success.

The Journey of Joshua Huang

At the tender age of 18, Huang dropped out of ITE to support his family financially. His academic journey post-National Service was also fraught with struggle and challenges. However, the unyielding support and encouragement of his family gave him the impetus to give education another shot. His determination finally bore fruit when he achieved outstanding success in his Higher National ITE Certificate (Higher Nitec) course in info-communications security at Nanyang Polytechnic.

Recognition of Hard Work and Perseverance

Huang’s commitment to his studies earned him the Edusave Skills Award and the Edusave Award for Achievement, Good Leadership, and Service. Each award, coupled with up to S$500 in cash, represents a recognition of his good conduct, professional and soft skills, and leadership qualities. His achievements were so impressive that Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo initially mistook him for a parent collecting an award on behalf of his child.

Reviving Interest in Education

The spark that reignited Huang’s interest in education was a university lecture attended by his daughter and a candid conversation about his capabilities with his wife. Buoyed by his recent success, Huang is now on a mission to achieve a diploma in computer engineering. His story serves as a powerful reminder that there’s no age limit on academic success or self-improvement.

Huang’s journey, marked by determination, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to professional growth, is truly inspiring. His story is likely to resonate with many, providing them with the necessary motivation to keep striving for their dreams, irrespective of the challenges that may come their way.

0
Education Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Values, Ethics, and Constructive Discourse in Governance

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda to Reevaluate School Closure Criteria Amid Education Reform

By BNN Correspondents

VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp: An Alliance for Environmental Sustainability

By Salman Khan

National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Kenyan Students' Future Uncertain as High School Fees Become a Barrier ...
@Education · 1 hour
Kenyan Students' Future Uncertain as High School Fees Become a Barrier ...
heart comment 0
Uganda’s President Museveni Unveils 18 Skilling Hubs to Boost Vocational Training

By Israel Ojoko

Uganda's President Museveni Unveils 18 Skilling Hubs to Boost Vocational Training
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand’s Smoke-Free Goals

By Mazhar Abbas

Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription

By Geeta Pillai

Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Bridging the Skills Gap: Ryan Craig Advocates for More Apprenticeships

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bridging the Skills Gap: Ryan Craig Advocates for More Apprenticeships
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
14 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
19 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
24 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
25 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
27 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
29 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
37 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
37 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
38 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
19 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
37 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
39 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app