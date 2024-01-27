Netherlands Survey Reveals Cardiologists Neglect Cognitive Screenings in Heart Failure Patients

In a recent survey conducted in the Netherlands, it was revealed that a significant majority of cardiologists do not routinely conduct screenings for cognitive impairment in older patients suffering from heart failure (HF). This occurs despite the recognition of cognitive impairment as a critical factor in patient care. The survey targeted members of the Dutch working groups on Geriatric Cardiology and Heart Failure, and received 36 responses.

Cardiologists Neglect Cognitive Screening Despite Its Significance

The findings unveiled a concerning reality: only 3% of cardiologists conducted structured cognitive screenings. A staggering 83% of respondents admitted that cognitive impairment did not receive the attention it required. It's alarming as cognitive impairment poses a risk for poorer self-care among HF patients.

Underestimation and Lack of Education on Cognitive Issues

Further, the survey found that the majority of the respondents vastly underestimated the prevalence of cognitive impairment in HF patients. A mere 25% of them could correctly estimate it to be between 20% to 40%. The survey also shed light on the lack of education on cognitive issues in cardiac patients during specialty training, with only 53% of respondents reporting having received education on the topic. Only 8% considered it their responsibility to recognize cognitive impairment, while one-third frequently referred patients to geriatricians or neurologists for cognitive evaluation.

Heart-Brain Clinic: A Beacon of Hope

Despite the prevailing negligence, there was a consensus on the potential benefits of systematic cognitive screening. A significant 74% of cardiologists supported the implementation of a heart-brain clinic—a concept inspired by a clinic launched in 2022 at Amsterdam UMC. This pioneering clinic screens all patients aged 60 and over for cognitive issues and frailty. It also provides a stepwise program for those at risk, which includes geriatric assessment, medication review, and exploration of treatment goals.

The researchers, however, cautioned that the survey might overestimate the knowledge of cognitive screening among cardiologists, as it targeted those with an interest in geriatric cardiology and HF. They stressed the need for multidisciplinary heart-brain clinics to ensure structural screening for cognitive impairment, a key factor impacting the quality of life and care for HF patients.