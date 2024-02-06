Neil deGrasse Tyson's StarTalk Launches 24/7 Channel on Pluto TV

In a groundbreaking move that brings the cosmos to the living room, Neil deGrasse Tyson's StarTalk media network has launched the channel StarTalk TV on Pluto TV. This new venture aims to extend the reach of the well-loved StarTalk podcast to an even broader audience. Known for its unique blend of science, pop culture, and celebrity interviews, StarTalk has garnered a dedicated following since its inception in 2009. The podcast later evolved into a TV series on National Geographic in 2015, further demonstrating its mass appeal.

Delivering the Universe to Your Screen

The new StarTalk TV channel provides viewers with a 24/7 stream of StarTalk content, featuring everything from intellectual discussions to engaging lectures. At the helm of this cosmic journey is renowned astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson, whose charisma and expertise have made him a household name. Tyson's previous stint as the host of the FOX television series Cosmos adds to the credibility and allure of the channel.

Science Meets Pop Culture

StarTalk is more than just a science podcast. It's a platform where scientific concepts meet the vibrancy of pop culture. The channel makes a complex subject like astrophysics enjoyable and understandable to a wide audience by integrating elements of humour and pop culture into its programming. The StarTalk network encompasses various shows that delve into a wide range of scientific topics, from space travel to the science behind sports. Its unique format and content have attracted celebrity guests such as Mayim Bialik and John Oliver, further adding to its popularity.

Joining Forces with Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a free, ad-supported streaming service, will house StarTalk TV within its History and Science section. This partnership is a significant addition to Pluto TV's lineup, further cementing its position as a leading streaming platform. Representatives from both Pluto TV and Jellysmack, the digital media company partnering with StarTalk for this venture, have expressed their enthusiasm for this collaboration. They believe that StarTalk TV will bring immense educational value to the platform, inviting viewers to explore the new channel and join in on the learning experience.