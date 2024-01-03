en English
Africa

Nchoke Autonomous Community Launches N50 Million Youth Empowerment Initiative

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
In an ambitious stride towards youth empowerment and unemployment reduction, the Nchoke Autonomous Community in Ideato South council of Imo State has launched a N50 million initiative to equip 2000 youths with key vocational skills. The initiative, known as the Nchoke Skills Acquisition Initiative, was unveiled on Tuesday, with community leaders, Dr. Azubuike Erinugha and Mr. John Durumba, leading the charge.

Nchoke Skills Acquisition Initiative: A Comprehensive Approach

The programme is a comprehensive approach to tackling social vices and the rising unemployment rate among the community’s youths. It offers training in an array of entrepreneurial skills, including fashion design, hairdressing, carpentry, and computer and mobile phone repairs. Other areas of focus include event planning and decoration, catering, music production, auto mechanic, electrical technician, video coverage and film production, and solar installation.

Empowering Youths for a Brighter Tomorrow

The initiative not only focuses on skill acquisition but also on equipping the participants to be self-reliant. At the end of their training, participants will be presented with equipment to jumpstart their businesses, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit and paving the way for a brighter future.

Community Celebration: A Step Towards Progress

The ground-breaking initiative has been met with widespread applause from community leaders and beneficiaries alike. High-profile figures, including Chief Dr. Fidelity Ezewike, HRH Eze Christopher Obieshi, and Chief Barr. Tony Duruzo, have extolled the scheme. They encouraged participants to utilize the skills they acquire to not only improve their own lives but also contribute to the community’s progress.

Africa Education
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

