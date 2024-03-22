NCERT Unveils New Syllabus for CBSE Class 3, 6: Embracing Holistic Education from 2024-25

In a significant overhaul of the curriculum, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is poised to introduce a new syllabus for students of Class 3 and 6 in schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). This initiative, set to commence in the academic session of 2024-25, aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE), aiming to foster a more interactive and holistic educational experience.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Education: The New Syllabus

The upcoming syllabus for Class 3 and 6 marks a departure from traditional teaching methods, focusing instead on an activity-centered learning approach. To facilitate a smooth transition to these new educational paradigms, NCERT has developed a "bridge programme" for students entering Class 6 and has issued clear guidelines for the preparatory stage in Class 3. NCERT's director, Dinesh Saklani, has emphasized the importance of collaboration with CBSE to ensure that school heads, teachers, and parents are well-informed and prepared for the changes ahead. The revised curriculum will not only cover foundational subjects like language, mathematics, science, and social sciences but will also introduce students to arts, physical education, vocational studies, and an innovative segment titled 'The World Around Us' for Class 3 learners.

Adapting to Local Needs and Contexts

Advertisment

Recognizing the diverse educational landscapes across India, the NCERT has urged schools to adapt their schedules to meet local needs and contexts. This includes revising the school timetable to accommodate the suggested time allocations for Grades 3 and 6 as per the NCF-SE 2023 guidelines. The framework advocates for a balanced academic year comprising approximately 34 working weeks, with around 29 instructional hours per week, and includes provisions for 10 bagless days, as mandated by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Schools are encouraged to establish a daily rhythm for students that aligns with local conditions, such as providing a nutritious breakfast or snacks each morning.

Looking Ahead: The Impact of Curriculum Reform

The introduction of the new syllabus by NCERT represents a crucial step towards realizing the vision of the NEP 2020, which aims to make education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary, aligned to the needs of the 21st century, and aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student. As schools across the country prepare to embrace these changes, the focus will be on not just easing the students' adaptation to the new curriculum but also on generating wider community awareness about the updated educational perspective. With these reforms, NCERT, along with CBSE and other educational bodies, aspires to cultivate a generation of learners who are not only academically proficient but also well-rounded individuals prepared to navigate the complexities of the modern world.