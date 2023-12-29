Navigating the Financial Maze of College Education: A Family Affair

As the cost of college education continues to rise, families are grappling with how to shoulder the financial burden. Parents, on average, footed 43% of college costs using income and savings during the 2021-22 academic year, according to Sallie Mae’s ‘How America Pays for College’ report. Students themselves contributed a smaller, yet significant portion, covering around 11% of the expenses. Scholarships, grants, and loans have also become common financing mechanisms in this era of escalating education prices.

Planning and Understanding the Financial Aid Process

As affordability becomes an increasing concern, financial aid consultant Kalman Chany emphasizes the importance of planning and understanding the financial aid process. He advises families to explore options such as merit-based aid and scholarship services, and reassures that it’s not too late to apply for financial assistance or negotiate with college financial aid offices. The goal is to minimize out-of-pocket costs and ward off a mountain of student debt.

Early Discussions and Setting Clear Expectations

Who pays for college is a decision that should be made collectively. Chany stresses the importance of early discussions within families to set clear expectations. Involving students in these conversations ensures that they are fully aware of the financial implications and can contribute accordingly. This could mean working part-time, although experts like Mark Kantrowitz recommend a limit of 12 work hours per week to maintain positive academic outcomes.

Alternative Ways to Reduce College Expenses

With college enrollment down and Generation Z students exploring alternative education options, traditional colleges are being challenged to prove their value. One innovative approach is the University of Kentucky’s UK Invests program, which provides all 31,500 of its students with seed money to encourage saving and investing. The university has partnered with Fidelity, which matches 10% of the first $300 deposited and offers low-cost mutual fund options. Dual enrollment high school programs are also becoming popular as they allow students to earn college credit, thereby reducing future expenses.