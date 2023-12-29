en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Navigating the Financial Maze of College Education: A Family Affair

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:37 am EST
Navigating the Financial Maze of College Education: A Family Affair

As the cost of college education continues to rise, families are grappling with how to shoulder the financial burden. Parents, on average, footed 43% of college costs using income and savings during the 2021-22 academic year, according to Sallie Mae’s ‘How America Pays for College’ report. Students themselves contributed a smaller, yet significant portion, covering around 11% of the expenses. Scholarships, grants, and loans have also become common financing mechanisms in this era of escalating education prices.

Planning and Understanding the Financial Aid Process

As affordability becomes an increasing concern, financial aid consultant Kalman Chany emphasizes the importance of planning and understanding the financial aid process. He advises families to explore options such as merit-based aid and scholarship services, and reassures that it’s not too late to apply for financial assistance or negotiate with college financial aid offices. The goal is to minimize out-of-pocket costs and ward off a mountain of student debt.

Early Discussions and Setting Clear Expectations

Who pays for college is a decision that should be made collectively. Chany stresses the importance of early discussions within families to set clear expectations. Involving students in these conversations ensures that they are fully aware of the financial implications and can contribute accordingly. This could mean working part-time, although experts like Mark Kantrowitz recommend a limit of 12 work hours per week to maintain positive academic outcomes.

Alternative Ways to Reduce College Expenses

With college enrollment down and Generation Z students exploring alternative education options, traditional colleges are being challenged to prove their value. One innovative approach is the University of Kentucky’s UK Invests program, which provides all 31,500 of its students with seed money to encourage saving and investing. The university has partnered with Fidelity, which matches 10% of the first $300 deposited and offers low-cost mutual fund options. Dual enrollment high school programs are also becoming popular as they allow students to earn college credit, thereby reducing future expenses.

0
Education
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Fight for Free Speech: A Look at FIRE's Mission in 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

Hugues Fabrice Zango: Burkina Faso's Golden Beacon of Hope

By Salman Khan

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
@Accidents · 21 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves ...
heart comment 0
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Rumors Debunked: Doan Thien An, Miss Grand Vietnam 2022, Eligible for Exams at Greenwich Vietnam

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Rumors Debunked: Doan Thien An, Miss Grand Vietnam 2022, Eligible for Exams at Greenwich Vietnam
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
13 seconds
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
58 seconds
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
2 mins
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
3 mins
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
3 mins
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
3 mins
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
4 mins
UK Prime Minister Decisively Condemns Russian Attacks on Ukraine
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers
4 mins
Sports as a Unifying Force: Perspectives from Xi Jinping and Brandon Chemers
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambassador Laurie Bristow
5 mins
Deciphering Putin's Foreign Policy: Insights from Former British Ambassador Laurie Bristow
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
16 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
21 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
27 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
27 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
30 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
30 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app