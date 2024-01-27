National Weather Service Opens Applications for 2024 Summer Student Volunteer Program

The National Weather Service (NWS) Wakefield office has opened applications for its 2024 Summer Student Volunteer Program. The program is tailored for students pursuing degree programs in meteorology or related fields at college or university level. Participants will be given a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the daily operations of a NWS field office, offering them a rare glimpse into the nerve center of meteorological services.

Experiential Learning and Research

As part of the program, students will not only assist with daily operations but will also delve into the intricacies of meteorological services. The opportunity to engage in a research project under the guidance of seasoned professionals presents an added advantage. They will then present their findings to the local NWS staff at the end of the summer term, enabling them to showcase their skills and understanding of the field.

Application Process and Deadline

Students eager to apply for this enriching program are required to submit their applications by the deadline of Friday, February 16. Detailed information regarding the program and the application process is available on the NWS's official website, guiding prospective applicants every step of the way.

A Stepping Stone for Future Meteorologists

This initiative by the NWS is a stepping stone for students eyeing a career in meteorology or related sciences, offering them hands-on experience and industry insights. It's a golden opportunity for them to learn, grow, and potentially contribute to the world of weather forecasting and meteorology.