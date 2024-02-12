National University's Showdown with UGC: A Battle for Student Enrollment

Caught in the Crossfire: National University's Clash with UGC Over Student Enrollment

Advertisment

A Battle of Jurisdictions

National University (NU), Bangladesh's largest tertiary education institution, finds itself embroiled in a conflict with the University Grants Commission (UGC) over student enrollment for the 2023-24 academic year. The UGC has issued a directive to NU, demanding that it halt all admission activities for undergraduate programs at its main campus, citing a violation of the National University Act 1992.

A Tug of War Between Legalities and Aspirations

Advertisment

The UGC's order, issued in September 2023, came as a shock to NU, which had already initiated the admission process for several graduate programs in July. NU's vice-chancellor, Professor Md Mashiur Rahman, stated that they would adhere to any orders given by the president. However, Rahman also maintained that enrolling students in the undergraduate honors program on the main campus was not only legal but appropriate.

NU's aspiration is to establish a model honors program on campus, which can be implemented in other colleges under its jurisdiction. The university believes that this initiative will significantly improve the quality of education provided by its affiliated institutions.

The Uncertain Future

Advertisment

As of February 12, 2024, the impasse between NU and UGC continues. The UGC has emphasized the legal complications and the disruption of the university's purpose if admissions proceed. However, NU authorities are hopeful that the president will issue further directives that consider their perspective.

The ongoing conflict has left thousands of prospective students in limbo, unsure of their educational future. The situation underscores the complexities and challenges in managing higher education in Bangladesh, where the balance between regulatory compliance and institutional autonomy is delicate and often contested.

As we await the resolution of this dispute, the spotlight remains on the University Grants Commission and National University, two key players in Bangladesh's education landscape, whose decisions will undoubtedly shape the future of countless students.

Advertisment

Caught in the Crossfire: National University's Clash with UGC Over Student Enrollment

National University (NU) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are at odds over the enrollment of students in undergraduate programs for the academic year 2023-24 at NU's main campus. The UGC has ordered NU to halt all admission activities, citing a violation of the National University Act 1992. However, NU authorities argue that enrolling students in the undergraduate honors program on the main campus is not only legal but crucial for establishing a model program to improve the quality of education in its affiliated institutions.

The ongoing conflict has left thousands of students uncertain about their educational future, highlighting the complexities and challenges in managing higher education in Bangladesh. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the UGC and NU, whose decisions will significantly impact the future of Bangladesh's higher education landscape.