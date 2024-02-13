National Skill Training Institute for Women: A New Era of Empowerment in Tripura

February 13, 2024: A beacon of hope and empowerment emerged in Agartala, Tripura, as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha virtually inaugurated the National Skill Training Institute for Women (NSTI). The event marked a significant stride in the government's commitment to women's skill development and empowerment.

A Milestone in Women's Empowerment

Embracing a new era of vocational training, the NSTI, spread across 4.12 acres and built at a cost of 17 crores, is poised to transform the lives of countless women in Tripura and the Northeast region. With a focus on courses such as Cosmetology, Dress Making, Secretarial Practice, Catering, Hospitality, Computer Software Application, and Office Management, the institute aims to equip its female trainees with the skills necessary to thrive in today's competitive job market.

Increasing Opportunities for Women

During the inauguration, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized the government's commitment to women's welfare and increasing girls' enrollment ratio in higher education. Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha echoed these sentiments, highlighting the training of about 42,000 candidates by the Directorate of Skill Development in the last nine years.

A Step Towards Global Opportunities

Expanding the horizons of its trainees, the NSTI has collaborated with the National Skill Development Corporation (International) to execute an international placement program. Thirteen candidates are currently undergoing Japanese language training in Delhi, with three candidates already placed in Japan at an average salary of one lakh rupees.

In addition to the NSTI's inauguration, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik, distributed appointment letters to job seekers at the 'Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Mela' in Agartala. The event, part of the central government's initiative to provide jobs to 10 lakh people, symbolizes a promising future for the country's workforce.

As this new chapter unfolds, the National Skill Training Institute for Women stands as a testament to the power of skill development and the endless possibilities it holds for the empowerment of women in Tripura and the Northeast region.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: "Empowering women through skill development is essential for the overall growth and development of our nation. The National Skill Training Institute for Women is a significant step towards that goal."

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha: "We are committed to providing better opportunities to women, and the National Skill Training Institute for Women is a crucial part of that mission."

In the rapidly evolving landscape of vocational training, the National Skill Training Institute for Women serves as a shining example of the government's dedication to women's empowerment and skill development. With modern facilities and a comprehensive curriculum, the institute is set to inspire and empower a new generation of skilled women.