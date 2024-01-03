National Reading Programme in Egypt Celebrates Winners, Promotes Intellectual Growth

The third edition of The National Reading Programme (NRP) in Egypt and North Africa celebrated its grand finale on a high note at Al Manara International Conference Center in Cairo. Over 38 winners from 16 governorates were awarded prizes totaling EGP 20 million in the presence of educational and governmental luminaries. The event, a pinnacle of national literary achievement, recognized winners from diverse categories including visually impaired participants, international students, and representatives from Enlightenment Institutions.

Unveiling Intellectual Brilliance

The competition, which drew a staggering 12 million participants from various educational sectors, zeroed in on four dimensions: the Intellectual Student, the Diamond Reader, the Intellectual Teacher, and the Enlightenment Institution. The first-place winners in each category walked away with an impressive one million pounds, illuminating the value placed on intellectual prowess and the power of the written word in Egyptian society.

A Gathering of Minds

Dr. Mohamed Al-Doweiny, Dr. Iman Hassan, and several other eminent figures graced the occasion. The presence of such distinguished thought leaders underscored the importance of the NRP’s alignment with the ministry’s pivotal efforts to develop an enlightened generation. The Minister of Education, Dr. Reda Hegazy, and Ms. Naglaa al-Shamsi, President of the Emirates Scientific Research Foundation, both emphasized this alignment in their remarks.

Promoting Critical and Creative Reading

The NRP, sponsored by a host of ministries and Al Azhar Al Sharif, is a robust initiative aimed at fostering a love for reading and promoting critical and creative thinking among Egyptian youth. The Emirate’s Research Science Institute supports this cause through its evidence-based educational programs.

A few of the victorious names that echoed in the halls of Al Manara included Marwan Ahmed Mohamed, Ayman Atef Yehia, Mr. Hashem Bakry Amin, and various esteemed educational and cultural institutions. Their success stories are testament to the NRP’s success in achieving its goals and shaping a literate, innovative, and forward-thinking society.