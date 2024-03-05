National Maritime Polytechnic Launches Refresher Course on Fast Rescue Boat, Elevates Maritime Safety Training

On February 24, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) marked a significant advancement in maritime safety training with its inaugural pilot class for the Refresher Course on Fast Rescue Boat (RFRB) at its main campus. This new course, designed to meet the stringent standards set by the STCW Code Section A-VI/2, aims to ensure seafarers are proficient in operating fast rescue boats, effectively managing emergencies, and saving lives at sea.

The pilot class was an exclusive opportunity for 12 carefully selected seafarers to trial the updated curriculum and advanced training methods developed by the NMP's Curriculum Development Section. This included practical training with the latest fast rescue boat technology and simulations of real-life rescue operations. Following necessary adjustments, the course package is slated for submission to the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) for accreditation within the year's first quarter.

Setting New Standards in Maritime Safety

With the introduction of the RFRB course, NMP underscores its commitment to setting new standards in maritime safety training. The course's hands-on approach, utilizing the latest equipment and simulation-based exercises, ensures that seafarers are prepared for the real-world challenges of maritime rescue operations. This move not only enhances the skill set of seafarers but also significantly contributes to the maritime industry's overall safety culture.

Expanding Global Reach

Once accredited, the RFRB course is poised to become a key offering at NMP, reinforcing the Philippines' position as a global leader in maritime education and training. This course is expected to attract a diverse group of seafarers, both from the Philippines and abroad, seeking to upgrade their skills and meet regulatory requirements for operating fast rescue boats. The international appeal of this program showcases NMP's capacity to influence maritime training standards globally.

Implications for the Maritime Industry

The successful pilot of the Refresher Course on Fast Rescue Boat by NMP is more than just an enhancement of its training portfolio; it's a testament to the institution's proactive approach to maritime safety and education. By aligning with international standards and focusing on practical, scenario-based training, NMP is poised to make a tangible impact on the effectiveness of maritime rescue operations worldwide.

This development signals a positive shift towards more dynamic and practical training methodologies in maritime education, potentially setting a precedent for other training institutions to follow. As NMP awaits accreditation for its RFRB course, the maritime industry watches with keen interest, recognizing the potential benefits in safety, skill enhancement, and regulatory compliance that such specialized training can offer.