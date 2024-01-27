National Association of Seadogs Donates Books to Lagos Schools in Honour of International Day of Education

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Pyrates Confraternity's Panama Deck in Ikeja, Lagos, joined hands with Zero Meridian Deck, London, to donate 1000 exercise books to Oregun Senior and Junior High Schools in Lagos, Nigeria. The act resonated with the spirit of the International Day of Education (IDE) 2024, themed 'Learning for Lasting Peace.'

Addressing the Educational Material Gap

This charitable act aims to bridge the educational material gap among secondary school pupils. It directly benefited 1000 students, providing them with necessary resources to enhance their learning experience. The global community acknowledges education as a cornerstone for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with SDG 4 targeting inclusive and equitable quality education by 2030.

NAS's Advocacy and Impact

At the event, NAS's representative, Mr. Ero Imariabe, emphasized the pivotal role of education in fostering peace and positive societal change. NAS's advocacy in Nigeria extends beyond charity; it focuses on raising awareness and educating underprivileged sectors on the value of education. It views education as a potent tool to combat crime, injustice, and economic difficulties.

Beneficiary Schools Recognize the Impact

The principals of the beneficiary schools expressed gratitude, recognizing the lasting impact of such donations on the students. They called for more support from organizations to improve school facilities, particularly emphasizing the need for an upgrade to the ICT Laboratory.

The celebration of IDE underscores the necessity for global collaboration to overcome educational barriers. It highlights the transformative power of learning and its potential to shape a sustainable future.