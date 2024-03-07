Nate Brown Tackles STEM Inequity, Advocates for Diverse Teaching Methods at PSU-LV

Nate Brown, a seasoned theoretical mathematician turned education researcher, recently illuminated the challenges and systemic inequities faced by students of color in STEM higher education.

Advertisment

During a presentation at Penn State Lehigh Valley, part of the JEDI Virtual Sustainability Series, Brown shared insights and statistics highlighting the significant disparities between white men and Black women in STEM fields, urging for a more inclusive approach to teaching.

From Theory to Action

Brown's transition from focusing on abstract mathematical concepts to tackling real-world educational inequities marks a significant pivot in his career. His research, presented to over 80 attendees both online and in person, sheds light on the institutional barriers contributing to the underrepresentation of students of color in STEM degrees.

Advertisment

By comparing graduation rates among demographic groups, Brown underscored a troubling gap: 48% of white men versus 28% of Black women graduate with a STEM degree, pointing to a systemic issue within educational institutions.

During his talk, Brown emphasized the importance of diverse teaching methods to address these disparities. He critiqued the traditional lecture and note-taking format that dominates STEM education, advocating for active learning techniques and a growth mindset among educators.

Brown's approach suggests that adapting teaching styles to be more inclusive not only benefits underrepresented students but can enhance learning outcomes for all students. His insights challenge educators to rethink their methodologies and strive for a more equitable academic environment.

Advertisment

Challenging the Status Quo

Highlighting the resistance to change among research mathematicians compared to those focused on teaching, Brown calls for a cultural shift within the academic community. By presenting active learning as a superior instructional method, he aims to bridge the divide between research and teaching-focused mathematicians.

Brown's advocacy for change is rooted in a belief that educators have a responsibility to serve their students effectively, particularly in fields as crucial as STEM, where diversity and inclusion have long-term implications for innovation and societal progress.

Brown's journey from theoretical mathematics to championing educational equity in STEM serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that educators can have beyond the classroom.

By addressing systemic inequities and embracing diverse teaching strategies, there is potential to not only close the graduation gap but to foster a more inclusive and innovative scientific community. As Brown's work continues to influence teaching practices, the hope is that more educators will join the movement towards a more equitable STEM education landscape.