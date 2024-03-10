NASENI Aims to Double Female Engineers in Nigeria by 2029, Launches DELT-Her Initiative

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has embarked on a mission to significantly boost female representation in Nigeria's engineering sector by launching the Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her) initiative. This ambitious program seeks to double the number of female engineers within the next five years, a response to the glaring gender disparity in the field.

Addressing Gender Disparity

DELT-Her, unveiled in sync with International Women's Day celebrations, targets the root causes of the gender gap in engineering. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, highlighted the initiative's multifaceted approach: inspiring young girls, supporting innovative ideas with financing, and driving a narrative change about women in engineering. With women currently making up a mere 5% of the engineering workforce in Nigeria, DELT-Her represents a critical step towards gender parity.

Funding Innovation and Education

NASENI is not only focusing on changing perceptions but is actively investing in the future of female engineers. The agency has pledged financial backing for promising engineering projects proposed by women and girls. This support extends to the secondary education level, where the foundation for career choices is often laid. Halilu's vision involves a cohesive strategy of mentorship, support, and public advocacy, aiming to create a more inclusive engineering landscape.

Creating a Sustainable Future

The DELT-Her initiative is about more than just increasing numbers; it's about building a sustainable ecosystem where women can thrive in engineering roles. By addressing educational pathways, providing financial support, and changing societal narratives, NASENI hopes to cultivate a fertile ground for the next generation of female engineers. This ambitious endeavor not only promises to transform the engineering profession in Nigeria but also to serve as a model for gender inclusivity worldwide.

As the DELT-Her initiative takes shape, the anticipated doubling of female engineers in Nigeria by 2029 could mark a significant turning point in the country's engineering sector. Beyond the numbers, the success of DELT-Her could redefine the role of women in science and engineering, paving the way for a more balanced, innovative, and inclusive future.