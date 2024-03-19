Nasarawa Governor Sule Distributes Palliatives to Students Amid Economic Hardship

In an impactful gesture to mitigate economic difficulties, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule recently orchestrated a widespread distribution of palliatives to students across several educational institutions. This initiative, aimed at alleviating the financial burdens faced by students, underscores the government's commitment to supporting youth education and welfare during challenging times.

The distribution saw 1,000 bags of 7.5kg of rice and N5,000 in monetary aid provided to 500 beneficiaries at the College of Agriculture, Science, and Technology. Similar support was extended to students of the School of Nursing, Lafia, and the Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic, IMAP, Lafia, with a total of 4,000 bags of rice and equivalent monetary aid reaching 2,000 beneficiaries.

This strategic distribution not only aims to provide immediate relief but also to ensure that students can continue their education without the added stress of food insecurity.

The initiative comes at a time when Nasarawa State, like many others, faces significant economic challenges exacerbated by global economic pressures.

In Governor Sule's administration has been proactive in addressing these challenges, with the distribution of palliatives being part of a broader strategy to support the state's vulnerable populations, especially students. By focusing on educational institutions, the government aims to foster an environment where learning and academic pursuit remain uninterrupted by economic hardships.