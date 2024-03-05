Naperville District 203 Proposes Hiring 12.7 Staff for Specialized Programs Amid Enrollment Growth

Naperville School District 203 administrators have laid out a plan to bolster their staff by 12.7 full-time equivalents in the 2024-25 academic year, responding to enrollment data and the burgeoning need for specialized classroom support. This strategic move, presented to the D203 School Board, aims to inject over $1.1 million into the budget for these new positions, as outlined by Michael Frances, the district's chief financial officer.

Advertisment

Assessing Needs and Allocating Resources

With elementary enrollment numbers expected to remain stable across the next five school years, a modest increase of 29 students is anticipated next year. However, the district is bracing for a significant uptick in students requiring specialized classrooms and English Learner services. This adjustment will see a reduction by four in early childhood staff but an addition of seven new roles at the elementary level to cater to these specialized needs. The junior high school segment is not left out, with projections indicating a steady yet slight increase in student numbers over the next five years, necessitating approximately two new staff members to accommodate the growing interest in English Learner services and advanced math courses, including the Project Idea Plus program.

High School Staffing Reflects Student Choices

Advertisment

High school staffing adjustments are directly influenced by student course selection, according to Chala Holland, assistant superintendent for administrative services. The projected staffing increase by 4.4 positions is attributed to more students opting for courses over study halls, with notable increases in math, business, fine and applied arts, drivers education, and career internships. Superintendent Dan Bridges emphasized the administration's commitment to aligning staffing with the district's goals, taking into account various factors including student performance and support needs.

Financial Implications and Future Planning

Bridges also highlighted the financial considerations of the staffing proposal, noting the long-term cost implications of each added position. The district is also preparing for an uptick in demand for specialized services such as speech and language, occupational therapy, and psychological and social work services, necessitating about three additional staff members district-wide. The comprehensive approach to staffing, integrating diverse indicators from student behavior to school improvement plans, aims to create a holistic educational environment. The school board is slated to make a decision on the proposed staffing increases in its March 18 meeting, potentially marking a significant step in meeting the evolving needs of the student population.