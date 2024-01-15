Namibia Embraces New Academic Year, South Africa Faces Challenges

As the sun rose on a new academic year in Namibia, the aura of anticipation was palpable. The Ministry’s Executive Director, Sanet Steenkamp, made her excitement known in an interview with Nampa on Monday. She emphasized the power of education and the countless opportunities that each school day presents students. With over 98,200 young minds stepping into Grade 1, the magnitude of the journey they’ve embarked upon is immense. Steenkamp’s words were a clarion call to learners, urging them to seize the educational opportunities before them and to fully immerse in the learning process.

Education: Catalyst for Personal and National Development

Steenkamp’s message underscored the ministry’s readiness and fervor to support students in their academic pursuits. It is a testament to the belief in education as a transformative force for both personal and national development. In her eyes, each new academic year is a fresh chapter in the ongoing narrative of growth and progress, with education at its heart.

Overcoming Challenges: Ready for 2024

Meanwhile, in South Africa, the dawn of the academic year has been met with concerns. Issues of overcrowding and damage to schools from flooding in KwaZulu-Natal loom large. Despite these obstacles, the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa is urging parents to enroll their children promptly.

Significant Strides in Namibia’s Education Sector

On a brighter note, significant strides are being made in Namibia’s education sector. Theresia Goagoses, Walvis Bay education circuit inspector, confirmed that the circuit is primed for the 2024 school year. Measures have been taken to accommodate Grade 1 pupils and tackle the shortage of classrooms. A new senior primary school and secondary school have been built, offering classes from grades 7 to 10. The schools will offer a blend of compulsory and choice subjects, with entrepreneurship being a mandatory subject for all pupils. This move signifies a shift towards fostering entrepreneurial spirit among young learners. The start date for the new school and Grade 1 platoon system pupils from !Nara Primary School has been set, marking a significant milestone in Namibia’s education journey.