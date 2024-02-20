Nagaland University's Pioneering Program Empowers Farmers with Beekeeping Skills for Sustainable Agriculture

In a significant stride toward sustainable agriculture and biodiversity conservation, Nagaland University's School of Agricultural Sciences and Rural Development (SASRD) hosted a groundbreaking training program on 'Scientific meliponiculture and apiculture for increasing farmer's income and entrepreneurship development' on February 16. The event, aimed at bolstering the livelihoods of over 125 farmers across five districts, underscored the critical role of honeybees and other pollinators in agro-ecosystems.

Advertisment

Empowering Farmers Through Education

Under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Honeybees and Pollinators (AICRP-HP), the initiative sought to enlighten attendees about the paramount importance of pollinators in agriculture. With the participation of esteemed figures such as Prof. L Daiho, Prof. Akali Sema, Prof. Aleminla Ao, Dr. Watimongla Jamir, and Dr. Stephan S Hannah, the program delivered comprehensive insights into bee biology, the significance of wild bees, and strategies for quality honey production and pollinator conservation.

Addressing the Challenges of Modern Agriculture

Advertisment

The training highlighted the pressing issues facing today's agro-ecosystems, including land use changes, climate change, and other stressors that threaten the survival of insect pollinators. It brought to light the alarming statistic from Lower Saxony, Germany, where 62% of wild bee species are endangered, emphasizing the global nature of the challenge and the need for concerted efforts to safeguard these essential creatures.

Innovative Solutions for a Greener Future

Participants were introduced to sustainable farming practices and the importance of scientific equipment in beekeeping. The training culminated in the distribution of bee equipment and certificates, equipping farmers with the tools and knowledge to embark on successful beekeeping ventures. This initiative not only aims to enhance farmer incomes through entrepreneurship development but also plays a crucial role in the conservation of biodiversity and the promotion of eco-friendly agricultural practices.

The program also served as a platform for discussing the implementation of a standardized EU pollinator monitoring scheme, highlighting the importance of global and local efforts in addressing the decline of pollinator populations. By focusing on the empowerment of farmers through scientific knowledge and practical skills, Nagaland University's SASRD is paving the way for a future where agriculture thrives in harmony with nature, ensuring food security and ecological balance for generations to come.